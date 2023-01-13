Edge 109 is now available with text prediction, account linking, and TLS changes

Microsoft has released another feature update for its browser. Version 109 is now available for download in the Stable Channel with several feature changes, bugfixes, and security patches. In addition to updating the browser in the regular Stable Channel, Microsoft pushed a new release to the Extended Stable Channel under version 108.0.1462.83, bringing fixes and performance improvements.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 109

Here are the official release notes for Microsoft Edge 109.0.1518.49:

Account Linking between a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account . Microsoft is enabling users to link a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account through work or school. Once linked, users can earn Microsoft Rewards points for Microsoft Bing searches done in their browser or Windows search box while signed in with their work or school account. For more information, see the Account Linking FAQ and the Account Linking IT Admins FAQ. Tenant admins can also control this feature in the Message Center section of the Microsoft 365 Admin Center or by using the LinkedAccountEnabled policy.

TLS server certificate verification changes. In Microsoft Edge version 110, the certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be decoupled from the host operating system’s root store. Instead, the default certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be provided by and shipped with the browser. The MicrosoftRootStoreEnabled policy is now available for testing to control when the built-in root store and certificate verifier are used. Support for the policy is planned to be removed in Microsoft Edge version 111. For more information, see Changes to Microsoft Edge browser TLS server certificate verification | Microsoft Learn. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout in Microsoft Edge version 109. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Text prediction. To help you write faster and with fewer mistakes, Microsoft Edge provides word and sentence predictions for long-form editable text fields on web pages. Administrators can control the availability of text predictions using the TextPredictionEnabled policy. Text prediction is currently only available in English within the US, India, and Australia. We will continue to add new languages and regions in future versions of Microsoft Edge.

In addition to three feature changes, Microsoft Edge 109 introduces two security improvements. You can learn more here (CVE-2023-21775) and here (CVE-2023-21796).

Microsoft Edge 109 is now available for download from the official website and within the browser. Edge will update itself automatically, but you can force-install the latest release by navigating to edge://settings/help.