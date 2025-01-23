Smaller Surface Pro and Laptop with ARM chip reportedly coming this Spring

The first month of 2025 is nearly behind us, and we are starting to hear more news about what Microsoft is preparing to announce this year. For one, Microsoft has already confirmed a Surface event on January 30, where it plans to unveil the next-generation devices for business customers. As for regular customers, some interesting stuff might be coming as soon as Spring. A new report revealed fresh details about Microsoft's upcoming Surface devices.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft plans to unveil two compact-size computers with ARM processors. One will join the Surface Pro lineup, while another one will be for those preferring traditional laptops.

Sources within Microsoft claim that despite the smaller sizes, Microsoft does not plan to compromise on the premium feel and quality, with the 11-inch Surface Pro aimed to directly rival Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro. As such, expect a no-compromise device in terms of display refresh rate, stylus support, accessories, and more.

As for the smaller Surface Laptop, its purpose is to replace the Surface Laptop Go with its hardware compromises. The upcoming model will bring a backlit keyboard, a higher-resolution display with touchscreen support, and a fully metal casing, something that the current Surface Laptop Go is missing.

Surface Laptop Go 3

As for processors, Microsoft plans to use Qualcomm's entry-level Snapdragon X processors, namely Snapdragon X Plus and the recently introduced Snapdragon X. These should enable Microsoft to price the upcoming devices in the $800 range. It is worth noting that if you do not mind a larger display, you can already purchase the Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X processors way below its original price. However, if you would like a smaller device, your only option is to sit tight and wait until April or May when the rumored devices should be officially unveiled.

Would you consider a compact Windows device with an ARM processor? Share your thoughts in the comments.

