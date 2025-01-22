When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: Comparing Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung has officially unveiled its next-generation flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S25 lineup is here, and it offers three devices at different price points and different features: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In this article, we compare the Galaxy S25 Ultra to its previous generations, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is your typical "spec bump" upgrade, with Samsung following the beaten path and sticking to the formula that is working. Therefore, the smartphone does not offer many major changes over its predecessor. You get new colors, a beefier processor with more horsepower (up to 40% better NPU, up to 37% faster CPU, and up to 30% better GPU), a slightly larger display with rounded corners and tougher glass, and a few tweaks here and there.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 Ultra

Besides upgrading some aspects of the smartphone, like a higher-resolution sensor for the ultra-wide camera and video recording in LOG, Samsung took away some stuff. The S-Pen no longer features Bluetooth connectivity and air gestures, which means you can no longer use it, say, for remote camera controls.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung is also bringing more AI-powered features like Audio Eraser for noise removal in videos and improved Gemini interaction with Samsung, Google, and third-party apps. The latter lets you ask complex questions and request actions, like finding your sports team's schedule and adding it to your calendar.

Here are key changes summed up in a list:

  • Second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor with better fracture resistance
  • Newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor
  • Slightly larger 6.9" display
  • No Bluetooth support in the S-Pen
  • A higher-resolution 50MP ultra-wide camera
  • LOG video recording
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • New AI software features
  • New colors and a slightly tweaked design with more rounded corners

And here is a more detailed spec-by-spec comparison:

Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S23 Ultra
Case Titanium frame with more rounded corners, Gorilla Glass Armor 2
162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm
6.41 x 3.06 x 0.32"
218 g
IP68 protection		 Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Armor
162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm
6.39 x 3.11 x 0.34"
232 g
IP68 protection		 Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35"
234 g
IP68 protection
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
8 cores, up to 4.47GHz		 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
8 cores, up to 3.39GHz		 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
8 cores, up to 3.36Ghz
Display 6.9" Dynamic AMOLED 2X
3,120 x 1,440 pixels
2600 nits peak brightness
120 Hz
S-Pen support
Under-display fingerprint		 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X
3,120 x 1,440 pixels
2600 nits peak brightness
120 Hz
S-Pen with Bluetooth support
Under-display fingerprint		 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X
3,120 x 1,440 pixels
1750 nits peak brightness
120 Hz
S-Pen with Bluetooth support
Under-display fingerprint
RAM 12GB 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
UFS 4.0
Rear Cameras 200 MP f/1.7 wide
10 MP f/2.5 3x
50 MP f/3.4 5x
50 MP f/1.9 ultra-wide 		200MP f/1.7 wide
10MP f/2.4 3x
50MP f/3.4 5x
12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide		 200MP f/1.7 wide
10MP f/2.4 3x
10MP f/4.9 10x
12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
Front Camera 12MP f/2.2 wide
Video Recording

8K up to 30 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1080p up to 240 FPS (rear)
4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS (front)
LOG support

 8K up to 30 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1080p up to 240 FPS (rear)
4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS (front)
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4
Wi-Fi 7		 Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 7		 Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 6E
SIM Dual Nano-SIM
Dual eSIM		 Dual Nano-SIM
eSIM
Battery 5,000 mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
Colors
  • Titanium Gray
  • Titanium Black
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • Titanium Whitesilver
  • Titanium Jadegreen
  • Titanium Jetblack
  • Titanium Pinkgold
  • Titanium Gray
  • Titanium Black
  • Titanium Violet
  • Titanium Yellow
  • Titanium Blue
  • Titanium Green
  • Titanium Orange
  • Green
  • Phantom Black
  • Lavender
  • Cream
  • Lime
  • Sky Blue
  • Graphite, Red
Price $1,299+ $1,299+ $1,199+

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available for preorder on the official Samsung website or Amazon with a $200 gift card. The device will be shipped to customers starting February 7, 2025.

