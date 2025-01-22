Specs Appeal: Comparing Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra

Samsung has officially unveiled its next-generation flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S25 lineup is here, and it offers three devices at different price points and different features: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In this article, we compare the Galaxy S25 Ultra to its previous generations, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is your typical "spec bump" upgrade, with Samsung following the beaten path and sticking to the formula that is working. Therefore, the smartphone does not offer many major changes over its predecessor. You get new colors, a beefier processor with more horsepower (up to 40% better NPU, up to 37% faster CPU, and up to 30% better GPU), a slightly larger display with rounded corners and tougher glass, and a few tweaks here and there.

Besides upgrading some aspects of the smartphone, like a higher-resolution sensor for the ultra-wide camera and video recording in LOG, Samsung took away some stuff. The S-Pen no longer features Bluetooth connectivity and air gestures, which means you can no longer use it, say, for remote camera controls.

Samsung is also bringing more AI-powered features like Audio Eraser for noise removal in videos and improved Gemini interaction with Samsung, Google, and third-party apps. The latter lets you ask complex questions and request actions, like finding your sports team's schedule and adding it to your calendar.

Here are key changes summed up in a list:

Second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor with better fracture resistance

Newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor

Slightly larger 6.9" display

No Bluetooth support in the S-Pen

A higher-resolution 50MP ultra-wide camera

LOG video recording

Bluetooth 5.4

New AI software features

New colors and a slightly tweaked design with more rounded corners

And here is a more detailed spec-by-spec comparison:

Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Titanium frame with more rounded corners, Gorilla Glass Armor 2

162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm

6.41 x 3.06 x 0.32"

218 g

IP68 protection Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Armor

162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm

6.39 x 3.11 x 0.34"

232 g

IP68 protection Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35"

234 g

IP68 protection Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

8 cores, up to 4.47GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

8 cores, up to 3.39GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

8 cores, up to 3.36Ghz Display 6.9" Dynamic AMOLED 2X

3,120 x 1,440 pixels

2600 nits peak brightness

120 Hz

S-Pen support

Under-display fingerprint 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X

3,120 x 1,440 pixels

2600 nits peak brightness

120 Hz

S-Pen with Bluetooth support

Under-display fingerprint 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X

3,120 x 1,440 pixels

1750 nits peak brightness

120 Hz

S-Pen with Bluetooth support

Under-display fingerprint RAM 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 200 MP f/1.7 wide

10 MP f/2.5 3x

50 MP f/3.4 5x

50 MP f/1.9 ultra-wide 200MP f/1.7 wide

10MP f/2.4 3x

50MP f/3.4 5x

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 200MP f/1.7 wide

10MP f/2.4 3x

10MP f/4.9 10x

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Front Camera 12MP f/2.2 wide Video Recording 8K up to 30 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1080p up to 240 FPS (rear)

4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS (front)

LOG support 8K up to 30 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1080p up to 240 FPS (rear)

4K up to 60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS (front) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E SIM Dual Nano-SIM

Dual eSIM Dual Nano-SIM

eSIM Battery 5,000 mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Colors Titanium Gray

Titanium Black

Titanium Silverblue

Titanium Whitesilver

Titanium Jadegreen

Titanium Jetblack

Titanium Pinkgold Titanium Gray

Titanium Black

Titanium Violet

Titanium Yellow

Titanium Blue

Titanium Green

Titanium Orange Green

Phantom Black

Lavender

Cream

Lime

Sky Blue

Graphite, Red Price $1,299+ $1,299+ $1,199+

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available for preorder on the official Samsung website or Amazon with a $200 gift card. The device will be shipped to customers starting February 7, 2025.

