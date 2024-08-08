Splitgate 2 gameplay reveal shows off its new classes system, unique powers, and more

1047 Games announced the existence of Splitgate 2 just a few weeks ago, giving arena shooter genre fans a new game to look forward to. While the studio was light on the details regarding the competitive shooter in its original announcement, a gameplay reveal video that landed today has given a first look at the sequel's brand-new systems like classes and powers, as well as the Unreal Engine 5-powered graphics. Check out the trailer above.

Classes, dubbed factions in Splitgate 2, is a fresh addition to the hyper-fast shooter series, and there are three of them: Aeros, Meridian, and Sabrask.

"Each faction comes with its own distinct abilities, with each suiting a different, varied playstyle," says the studio regarding today's classes reveal. "fans are encouraged to mix and match factions on their teams to maximize strengths and to counter the opposing team’s choices."

The light class, Aeros, offers the most speed, letting players use their portal guns and twitch reactions to gain kills fast. The class provides Rush with the ability to speed up their movement even more. Meridian comes in for more support-orientated players, who gain map scanning and team-assisting abilities. Lastly, Sabrask is for defensive players, with them receiving smart walls to block off enemy fire.

A livestream to give fans a closer look at all the new systems is being prepared by 1047 Games as well. It will kick off on August 14 at noon Pacific Time on the studio's official Twitch channel. Moreover, an alpha test for the game is slated to run from August 21 through August 25 on Steam. The title will have a show floor presence at Gamescom as well.

Currently, Splitgate 2's free-to-play release is aimed at launching sometime in 2025 across PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.