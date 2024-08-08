Surface Pro X SQ2 gets Surface Pro Keyboard Flex support

The second-generation Surface Pro X has received a new firmware update. SQ2-based models can now download and install the August 2024 firmware, which improves support for the recently announced Surface Pro Flex Keyboard (that one expensive keyboard that can also work wirelessly) and the Surface Slim Pen stylus.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Pro X (SQ2) devices running Windows 11 September 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Enables a seamless experience with the new Pro Flex Keyboard and Slim Pen on the latest Surface Pro devices.

Addresses data collection regulatory requirements and updates the consent experience for data transmission.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Device Manager Driver Version Number Surface Hot Plug - System devices 3.206.1.0 Surface Integration - System devices 35.17.10.0 Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver - Human Interface Devices 3.13.69.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver - System devices 9.166.37.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices 6.214.10.0 Surface System Telemetry Driver - System devices 10.105.10.0 Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update - Extensions 2.131.9.0 HID-compliant vendor-defined device - Extensions 0.0.15.0 Surface Digtizer HidSpi Extn Package - Extensions 0.0.6.0 Surface OOB Pairing Opt-In - Human Interface Devices 0.2.3.0 Surface G7 Touchpad Firmware Update - Extensions 0.0.260.0 HID-compliant touch pad - Extensions 0.0.9.0

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro X with the SQ2 processor Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Known Issues There is an issue initiating the Eye Contact feature on the February 28, 2022, update on devices that have taken the Windows 11 update. To initiate the feature (or turn off), you must toggle the feature within Settings. You will need to do this each time the Camera is used. Select Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Camera > Surface Camera Front or Surface Camera Rear Toggle the Eye Contact feature. Microsoft is actively working to resolve the issue in a future update.

The SQ2-based Surface Pro X is supported until August 10, 2025.