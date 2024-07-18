Splitgate 2 announced, the portal-based arena shooter will launch in 2025

Splitgate, the free-to-play arena shooter that blew up in popularity in 2021, is finally getting a sequel. The developer behind the indie entry, 1047 Games, has been working on the next generation version for some time now, and today, it officially unveiled Splitgate 2 today for consoles and PC. Watch the cinematic launch trailer above.

Much like the first game, the sequel will be fully free-to-play at launch, but it will be using the Unreal Engine 5 engine instead. Growing from the original 20-person development team, 1047 Games now boasts industry veterans with experience from Riot, 343 Industries, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, and others. This was to make sure the game wouldn't end up being a Splitgate 1.5, and would shape up to be a true sequel, according to the developer.

The original game's unique use of portals to zip around battlefields is returning in Splitgate 2 too, alongside unique completely new character models, new maps, and new weapons. However, the portal system has been "rethought" in this entry, though no exact details were shared today.

"The game was created from a dorm room, and the massive success and community it earned surpassed our wildest dreams," says the developer in a press release. "This time around, Splitgate 2 has been designed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA first-person shooter experience our fans deserve, with the series’ signature action completely overhauled by an all-star team composed of the most talented individuals in the industry."

The developer plans to keep Splitgate 2's updated for a long time post-launch via continuous content updates. The title will be present at Gamescom 2024 for attendants to try out as well. More details, and gameplay, will be shown off as the studio nails down a firm release date.

Right now Splitgate is aimed at launching sometime in 2025, with it hitting PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.