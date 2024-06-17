Lords of the Fallen sequel confirmed for 2026; will be exclusive to Epic Games on PC

CI Games has officially revealed Lords of the Fallen 2 is in development for a 2026 release. The dark fantasy action RPG sequel will launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

According to Polish financial media outlet Bankier, CI Games will self-publish Lords of the Fallen 2 on consoles. However, Epic Games has secured exclusive PC distribution rights for the "entire product lifecycle" through its own distribution service, Epic Games Store.

CI Games trademarked "Death of the Fallen" last January. It is unclear whether Lords of the Fallen 2 is directly linked to this trademark. More details about the game's story and setting are expected to be revealed in the future.

The original Lords of the Fallen was a commercial success for CI Games, selling over 1 million copies within its first 10 days of release across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game has also been available on Xbox Game Pass since May.

But the PC port was plagued by crash and lag issues when it was first released. Due to a rocky launch, it has received mixed reviews on Steam. Then developer Hexworks has rolled out the first post-launch patch for Lords of the Fallen on PC.

Here's a short summary of the original game:

Taking place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new adventure in a vast, interconnected world, more than five times larger than the original game. An expansive RPG experience – filled with NPC quests, compelling characters, and rich narrative – players will need to create their own hero before tackling the immersive single player campaign. They will also have the option to invite a second player to join their adventure in uninterrupted online co-op – a new feature for the franchise.

Let us know what you think about Lords of the Fallen in the comments below!