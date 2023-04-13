Spotify enables faster access on iPhone via a new lock screen widget

The music streaming giant Spotify has released a new lock screen widget for iPhone that allows quick access to the app. The feature is available to all users but only works on iPhones running iOS 16 or later.

To add the Spotify widget to your lock screen, you can tap and hold your lock screen and then tap on Customize. Next, select the Lock Screen option on the left and tap on Add Widgets on the following screen. If Spotify isn't showing up in the widgets list then try updating the app to the latest version, namely v8.8.26.

Alternatively, you can also add the Spotify widget to your iPhone lock screen by going to Settings and then tapping on Wallpaper.

In a piece of separate news, Spotify has announced a new publishing tool called Broadcast-to-Podcast (B2P) that converts existing radio broadcasts into on-demand podcasts. B2P finds its roots in an Australia-based platform called Whooshkaa which Spotify acquired back in 2021. The tool is available for publishers who have a Megaphone (Spotify's podcasting platform) account.

Recently, the streaming service also announced an in-app integration with the fitness app Strava. Both free and paid Strava users can listen to Spotify music while tracking their workout sessions.