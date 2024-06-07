Spotify brings back vanished playlists after a brief outage

Several users reported on social media platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) that Spotify playlists mysteriously vanished from their profiles and were not visible on their friends' profiles as well. The issue affected people using Spotify's desktop version and mobile apps, as per the reports.

WTF ALL SPOTIFY PLAYLISTS ARE GONE??? 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kD8aaaClbO — ℘ (@97SARCHIVES) June 7, 2024

There appears to be a @Spotify glitch. Not just ours, but every single account I have checked, all playlists are not showing. They are in the sidebar, so they exist, yet they show on no profiles.@SpotifyCares, can you tell us what is going on and reinstate everyone's playlists? — ARMYTEAM (@ARMYTEAMIID) June 7, 2024

The Swedish streaming giant acknowledged the issue in a community forum post:

Hey folks! We've been seeing reports that users are unable to see playlists posted on profiles - both on their own profile and on the profiles of other users. This might lead to some users not being able to create new playlists, or browse their playlists. This seems to happen mostly on desktop, but we've also noticed reports across different devices.

While no workaround was reported to bring back the playlists, Spotify has fixed the vanishing playlists issue. If you're still not able to view playlists on your device, the company suggests you should try signing out of your account and back in again, which should resync your account info.

Everything’s looking much better now! Give us a shout if you still need help. — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) June 7, 2024

The latest glitch comes days after Spotify hiked the prices of its premium subscription in the US. The individual tier now starts at $11.99/mo, and the family plan burns an extra $3/mo hole in the users' pockets. The company was also in hot waters after it discontinued the $90 CarThing device and asked users to throw it away (started compensating later).