Spotify for Authors brings new tools and analytics for audiobook creators

Spotify announced today that it's bringing in a new suite of tools and resources for authors and publishers of audiobook content. The Swedish streaming giant is launching a new platform called Spotify for Authors, similar to how it introduced Spotify for Artists and Spotify for Creators in the past.

Spotify previously jump-started its audiobooks section by adding over 200,000 titles and partnered with Google to improve its podcast recommendations. Earlier this year, the feature expanded to more regions, and the audiobook catalogue now includes over 300,000 titles.

The new platform is rolling out to all markets where Spotify is available. In a blog post, the company explained what tools and analytics data the authors can access on the platform as part of the deal.

The platform will offer various tools for authors, including aggregated age and gender demographics, redemption codes to share royalty-free copies with superfans and reviewers, and early access to author profiles. Authors will also get promo cards to create professional social assets for their titles.

For publishers, the platform builds on royalty reporting offered in Passport and expands on catalogue management with more insights and analytics. It also offers promotional tools to increase its reach and presence on Spotify.

Spotify said analytics data can help authors and publishers find out what genres of podcasts their audience is listening to or what age group and demographic is listening to their titles. This can help them better understand their audience and make strategic decisions to market their audiobooks.

The streaming giant has more audiobook-related tools and features in store for 2025. It's testing a visual experience called Follow-Along that shows time-synchronized illustrations, photos, and graphics like the supporting material in paper books. Spotify is piloting author pages for audiobooks and testing video clips that give a sneak peek at what's inside an audiobook.