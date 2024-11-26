Microsoft is killing off Xbox Avatars soon due to "low engagement", offers refunds

Originally announced in 2016 as an upgraded version of the original Xbox 360-era avatars, the "next-generation" version of Xbox avatars debuted in 2018. These touted a lot more customization over the earlier versions, including accessibility options like avatars on wheelchairs, via the official Editor app. However, the entire system is soon shutting down.

Microsoft quietly announced the change in a support document saying that the avatar creation process is seeing low engagement. The shutdown is slated for January 9, 2025, with it affecting the Xbox Avatar Editor app on Xbox consoles as well as PC.

"Microsoft is dedicated to delivering great experiences for players, including a variety of options to personalize their gaming experience with Xbox," says the newly set up FAQ page regarding the removal. "Due to low engagement and our shift in focus towards delivering other player experiences, the Xbox Avatar Editor app will no longer be available starting on January 9, 2025."

Microsoft is offering refunds for those who have made purchases inside the editor shop to customize their avatar as well. Once the app goes dark next year, the refunds will be automatically granted for any items purchased from November 1, 2023, through January 9, 2025.

"Players can still personalize their gaming experience with dynamic backgrounds and profile colors on Xbox consoles, and with Xbox Original Avatars, profile themes, and gamerpics on Xbox consoles and PCs," adds Microsoft regarding what will still be available for customizing following the change.

Interestingly, the original Xbox 360-era avatars and its app are not being touched by these changes. So anyone looking for a custom gamerpic following the new Avatar Editor's demise can download the Xbox Original Avatars app on consoles or PC and still use its functionality.