Spotify separates Music and Podcasts but users can easily switch back to old homepage

Spotify is streamlining its users’ homepage. Instead of offering everything on a single page, Spotify is separating music and podcasts.

Spotify is rolling out a new “Home” experience that includes separate feeds for “Music” and “Podcasts & Shows”. Moving forward, there will be two feeds at the top of the home screen.

This week, we are launching a new Home experience that includes feeds for both Music and Podcasts & Shows. By creating these feeds, Spotify will help listeners to easily scroll through the type of content they’re looking for at that moment. The updated interface will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations.

As the name clearly indicates, the Music feed will offer quick access to suggestions based on the subscriber’s music taste. Spotify claims this will help listeners discover new music easily. Spotify has also included album and playlist recommendations, as well as buttons that make it easy to share, like, and instantly play music, in the new Music feed.

The Podcast & Shows feed is slightly different. This section does not prioritize “discovery”. On this page, listeners will be able to head straight to new episodes of their favorite shows. However, Spotify will push podcast recommendations.

Separating podcasts has also allowed Spotify to include more details about the content. Listeners will be able to read episode descriptions, save podcasts to “Your Episodes” or start playing podcasts without leaving the page. Essentially, Spotify has attempted to bring all the options relating to podcasts, under a single roof.

Spotify has confirmed the update is currently rolling out to Android users and "will soon be available on iOS." To use the new Home experience, users will have to tap on the "Music" and "Podcast & Shows" icons in the upper left corner of Spotify Home. Subscribers can hit the “X” on the music or podcast feed to exit the feeds and return to the original Home experience.