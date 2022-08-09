Microsoft quietly outs Windows 11 22H2 build 22621.382 (KB5016632) to Release Preview

windows 11 inside preview written next to a virtual laptop running Windows 11

Microsoft, today, has released a new Windows 11 build 22621.382 (KB5016632) to Insiders flighting on the Release Preview channel.

Windows 11 build 22621382 screenshots

However, it looks like Microsoft has forgotten to add the release notes for the new build. When clicking on the "Learn more" option beside the update inside Settings, it leads to a blank page where the changelog for the new build is supposed to be placed. Here is the support webpage for 22621.382 (KB5016632) which Microsoft will likely update sometime soon. Hence, as of now it is unconfirmed what's new in the build.

Windows 11 build 22621382 screenshots

We will update the article as soon as we can once Microsoft publishes the changelog.

Developing...

