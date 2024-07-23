State Of Decay 2 gets a new content update with some help from the American Red Cross

Microsoft-owned Undead Labs has released the latest update for its zombie-themed survival game State of Decay 2. This is Update 37, and it includes a new mission that was made to help promote a new American Red Cross blood donation campaign.

In the patch notes for the PC Steam version of the game, we learn more about the new mission:

With one member missing and another critically injured following a disastrous skirmish, an Enclave is desperate for help. Are you prepared to give your blood, sweat and tears to save them?

The new mission also includes three new cosmetic items to unlock along with two new traits, Blood Donor and EMT Driver. Finally, the Bloodmobile vehicle for the game is back and players can unlock it permanently if they get the EMT Driver trait or by unlocking the new special enclave missions. You can learn more about how to donate blood by going to the American Red Cross State of Decay web page.

Besides the new mission and unlockables, State of Decay 2 has some other improvements with Update 37. One is that the flashlights in the game are now brighter so they are more useful during the night. Also, the game's Curveball feature, which was introduced in its September 2023 update, has added a number of new sliders to help influence how it generates random events.

Speaking of which, there are two new Curveball events that can be made with this feature:

Bangernomics - Keeping your rides running smoothly even before the apocalypse was a pain. Nowadays keeping these heaps of junk on the road is even more problematic. This Curveball affects the handling and performance of your vehicles.

Smoke Storm - The wind has carried over a dense, thick plume of smoke from a mysterious explosion at a chemical plant a few miles out of town. This Curveball creates a suffocating smog that lowers your visibility.

The update also has a number of other quality-of-life improvements along with many bug fixes. The update will be rolling out today for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.