Undead Labs will end State of Decay 2 updates soon as it ramps up work on State of Decay 3

State of Decay 2, the zombie-based survival game from developer Undead Labs and publisher Microsoft, will soon reach the end of its content updates, over four years since the game was released in May 2018.

In a post on the official State of Decay website, Undead Labs says that Update 38 will be the last content update for State of Decay 2. It added:

This final update, Update 38, aims to fix some longstanding issues, implement additional quality of life improvements, and permanently unlock seasonal or otherwise previously-gated content, such as Winter outfits and the Wizard Van.

The update will be released sometime before the end of 2024. Undead Labs could release one or more hotfix patches after Update 38, but after that, the developer will no longer update the game at all. While the game will remain playable on all of its platforms after the updates end, Undead Labs will no longer accept any more bug reports after the final patches are released.

Of course, Undead Labs is now developing the next game in the series, State of Decay 3, which was first announced in June 2020. The blog post added:

While you’ve enjoyed State of Decay 2 for many years, you may have heard that we are also hard at work on the next evolution of the franchise! Our ambition is to make the greatest zombie survival sim in the franchise, and to do so, we’ll be shifting our focus and resources to making the upcoming third installment, State of Decay 3.

Undead Labs reveals a bit more info on State of Decay 3 in June 2024 as part of Microsoft's Xbox Game Showcase. It also revealed it is getting support from several other development teams, including Obsidian Entertainment, The Coalition, Blind Squirrel Entertainment, and Wushu Studios. However we still don't have a release timeframe for the game.