Surface Pro X Wi-Fi gets July firmware update with camera and performance improvements

Microsoft has released the July 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi). The latest release improves various parts of the device, such as graphics, Wi-Fi, camera, and overall system performance.

What is new in July 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi):

Improves system performance and stability.

Improves Graphics and Wi-Fi stability.

Resolves Camera setting issue.

Here is the list of new drivers in the update:

Device Manager Driver Version Surface Serial Hub Driver - System devices 9.109.139.0 Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Extension 10400.3.22.0 Surface Panel - Monitor 6.81.139.0 Surface Firmware Update - Firmware 5.50.139.0 Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver - Cameras 1.0.1660.3 Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 1.0.1720.0 Qualcomm(R) System Manager GPIO Device - System devices 1.0.1600.0 Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device - System devices 1.0.1760.0 Qualcomm(R) Peripheral Image Loader Device - System devices 1.0.1760.0 Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU - Display adapters 27.20.1720.0

According to Microsoft, there are no known issues in the release.

The July 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi) is available for devices with Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer. You can download it from Windows Update.

