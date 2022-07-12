Surface Pro X Wi-Fi gets July firmware update with camera and performance improvements

Microsoft has released the July 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi). The latest release improves various parts of the device, such as graphics, Wi-Fi, camera, and overall system performance.
What is new in July 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi):
Improves system performance and stability.
Improves Graphics and Wi-Fi stability.
Resolves Camera setting issue.
Here is the list of new drivers in the update:
|Device Manager
|Driver Version
|Surface Serial Hub Driver - System devices
|9.109.139.0
|Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Extension
|10400.3.22.0
|Surface Panel - Monitor
|6.81.139.0
|Surface Firmware Update - Firmware
|5.50.139.0
|Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver - Cameras
|1.0.1660.3
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters
|1.0.1720.0
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager GPIO Device - System devices
|1.0.1600.0
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device - System devices
|1.0.1760.0
|Qualcomm(R) Peripheral Image Loader Device - System devices
|1.0.1760.0
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU - Display adapters
|27.20.1720.0
According to Microsoft, there are no known issues in the release.
The July 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi) is available for devices with Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer. You can download it from Windows Update.
Here are other Surface devices Microsoft updated this month:
