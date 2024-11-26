Surprise update rolls out to Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches

Fossil Gen 6 owners were surprised by an unexpected software update, as shared by Reddit user u/a_blue_day in the r/WearOS subreddit. They posted a picture showing their smartwatch receiving the update. They mentioned it required the watch to be charged to at least 50% before installation and noted that it upgraded the device with the April 2024 security patch.

Image: u/a_blue_day

This surprise update has left users scratching their heads, as the previous major update for the Fossil Gen 6 came almost exactly a year earlier, in November 2023. That update introduced Wear OS 3.5 and the August 2023 security patch (build RFHC.231016.001).

This time, the new update appears to be much quieter in scope. Another Reddit user, u/justwazi, confirmed they received the same update and noticed only minor differences. They mentioned the watch seemed slightly more responsive, although they weren’t sure if that was a real improvement or just a placebo effect. They also pointed out a subtle change in how notifications look on the always-on display (AOD).

What’s puzzling is the timing. Both u/a_blue_day and others expressed confusion over why a security patch dated April 2024 is being delivered in late November. It suggests some delays in Fossil’s update pipeline. The company, which announced earlier this year that it was exiting the smartwatch business to focus on traditional timepieces, has been quieter about software support for its existing products. Their departure likely means fewer resources are being directed toward keeping legacy devices like the Gen 6 updated.

While this might be one of the final updates directly from Fossil, Gen 6 users may still see improvements or updates tied to Google's Wear OS. Since Wear OS updates can be pushed by Google independent of device manufacturers, there’s hope for additional security patches or minor functionality tweaks in the future. However, it’s unlikely the Gen 6 will receive a major OS upgrade beyond Wear OS 3.5, especially considering Fossil’s exit from the market​.