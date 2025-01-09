Teams Rooms support for Windows 10 will die with the operating system

Microsoft has announced the end of support for Teams Rooms on Windows 10. From October 14, 2025, Teams Rooms on Windows 10 will no longer receive security and feature updates. For those paying attention, this is the exact same day that Microsoft will be retiring the Windows 10 operating system.

The Redmond giant says that should you want to continue enjoying the “latest productivity, security, and management features”, then you'll need to upgrade to Windows 11. Unfortunately, for some users, this will involve a hardware upgrade.

For those unaware, Teams Rooms are dedicated systems or hardware installed in meeting rooms to improve the video conferencing experience. They combine specialized hardware such as speakers, displays, cameras, and microphones and work seamlessly with Microsoft Teams software.

Explaining the situation a bit more, Microsoft said:

“Most Teams Rooms devices running Windows 10 have been automatically upgraded to Windows 11. However, certain certified devices, such as Lenovo Hub 500 (i5-7500T), HP Slice G2 (i5-7500T), HP Elite Slice (i5-7500T), Yealink NUC – NUC7i5DNKE (i5-7300U), and Crestron Skull Canyon (i7-6770HQ), cannot be upgraded to Windows 11 and will need to be replaced.”

If your Teams Rooms hardware is still running Windows 10, then it's advised to go to this Microsoft Support page to learn more about upgrading your system to Windows 11. As mentioned by Microsoft, some machines simply cannot run Windows 11, in which case, a hardware replacement will need to be found. If you have questions about potentially affected devices, Microsoft recommends contacting the manufacturer.