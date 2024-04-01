Telegram now lets you have a free business profile with business-specific features

In addition to announcing its revenue share program for channel owners, Telegram launched business profiles for all users. Now, everyone can convert a regular Telegram account into a business one and get access to business-tailored features, such as opening hours, quick replies, custom start pages, automated messages, and more.

Telegram is no stranger to business audiences. Many businesses use Telegram for their needs via bots and mini apps. However, those features require a deeper knowledge of how the platform works. With Telegram Business, every user can create a business account without any coding.

Telegram Business offers the following features:

Visitors can see your business' open hours and get info on whether you are open or closed at a glance. In addition, the messenger can now display your business on the map. Start Page : You can customize your business profile to display specific text and a sticker when visitors start a conversation to brief them about your products, services, awards, or other important stuff.

You can customize your business profile to display specific text and a sticker when visitors start a conversation to brief them about your products, services, awards, or other important stuff. Greetings: Welcome your visitors with an instant greeting containing a welcome message, frequently asked questions, or something else.

Welcome your visitors with an instant greeting containing a welcome message, frequently asked questions, or something else. Away Messages: Set away messages to let your customers know that your business is off hours.

Set away messages to let your customers know that your business is off hours. Quick Replies: Telegram Business lets you create templates of often-used replies to speed things up. You can format text and add links, stickers, media, and files.

Telegram Business lets you create templates of often-used replies to speed things up. You can format text and add links, stickers, media, and files. Labels: Telegram Business and Premium users can add colorful chat labels based on chat folders.

Telegram Business and Premium users can add colorful chat labels based on chat folders. Links to Chats: Create links to chats to instantly launch a conversation with your business and display a suggested message for the visitor.

Create links to chats to instantly launch a conversation with your business and display a suggested message for the visitor. Bots for Business: Business owners can integrate AI assistants and bots to answer messages on their behalf.

Telegram says more features will be available for business owners in the upcoming updates. Developers also said that all business features are available for free subscribers "at the moment." Most likely, future updates will bring exclusive business capabilities for those subscribed to Telegram Premium.

You can learn more about Telegram Business on the official website.