Telegram rolls out improved calls, big upgrade for bots, new UI effects and more

Telegram entered 2024 with another free feature upgrade for its messenger. Version 10.10 is now rolling out to users on iOS and Android, bringing calling improvements, a big upgrade for bots, new UI effects, and more.

Telegram's 10th update of 2023 adds improved calls with a colorful new design that use less of your phone's battery, a new vaporize effect when you delete messages, the largest bot update in Telegram's history – and more.

The latest Telegram update "totally redesigned" calls with new animations and dynamic backgrounds that change depending on the current call status. Telegram says the new version requires fewer system resources for better energy efficiency and snappier performance, especially on older devices.

In addition to a fresh coat of paint, the update fixes multiple bugs and improves call quality. According to a blog post on the official Telegram website, customers can expect more improvements in 2024, namely in connection and audio quality.

Bots also received a big update in the latest Telegram version. These mini chat-based apps can now react to user messages, manage reactions, quotes, and links, send replies to other chats, and get information about boosts and giveaways. Telegram has a dedicated Bot API changelog, which you can check out on the official website.

Finally, the "Thanos Snap" effect is now available when manually deleting messages in Telegram on iOS and Android. It is a fancy message deletion effect that reduces your messages to atoms. Telegram pays a lot of attention to keeping its messenger energy efficient, and developers promise the new effect will not strain your device too much.

Telegram says its latest update contains even more features, which will be revealed this month. You can read more in a blog post.

Telegram Messenger is available on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can download it for free from the official website.