Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get this huge 100-inch Hisense Google TV for 50 percent off at a new low price of $2,499.99

Neowin · with 0 comments

hisense 100 inch tv

It was not too long ago that if you really wanted to get a 100-inch television, you had to pay as much as $20,000 or more. Today, prices for huge smart TVs have gone way down. In fact, you can now get a 100-inch TV from Hisense for an all-time low price that's well below what such a TV cost even a couple of years ago.

At the moment, the Hisense 100-inch Class U7 Series is priced at $2,499.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new low price for this model, it's also a $2,500 discount, or 50 percent off, its $4,999.99 MSRP.

hisense 100 inch tv

The Hisense 100-inch Class U7 Series TV uses QLED (Quantum Dot LED) technology for its screen with full array local dimming zones for improved contrast on the display. Hisense says it also uses its own ULED technologies to boost color, contrast, and more on the TV. It also supports HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR standards.

Gamers can benefit from the TV's 144 Hz refresh rate and its support for AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay even in heavy action scenes. Movie fans will also be pleased with this TV's support for both IMAX Enhanced mode and Filmmaker mode which shows films the way the movies' directors intended.

There's also the Google TV operating system with access to not just streaming videos but games as well. The TV also supports hands-free voice controls to launch apps, search for shows and more. It also supports wireless connections for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, and Apple AirPlay.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
xbox game pass
Next Article

Microsoft will reportedly make the 2024 Call of Duty game a Day One Xbox Game Pass title

Galaxy Z Flip 5
Previous Article

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 may finally fix a major flaw with its Flip phones

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment