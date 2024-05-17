Surface Go 4 gets new firmware with Wi-Fi improvements ahead of rumored consumer launch

Microsoft has rolled out a new firmware for the fourth-generation Surface Go, a small Windows tablet that debuted in September 2023. The main highlight of the release is Wi-Fi improvements, namely security patches and connectivity fixes during device reset.

What is new in the May 2024 firmware update for Surface Go 4?

Improvements and fixes: Addresses Wi-Fi related security issues and connection stability during Reset/Recovery.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Intel - net - 23.30.0.6 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 4 Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 651 MB (manual installation only) Known issues The update does not contain any known bugs Device supported until September 21, 2029

You can download the latest firmware update for your Surface Go 4 from Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, go to the official Surface support website and download a manual installation package.

So far, the Surface Go 4 has only been available to commercial customers. Unlike the three previous generations of Microsoft's 10.5-inch Windows tablets, which were also offered to "regular consumers." However, that may change soon. Rumors say that Microsoft is getting ready to launch a consumer version of the Surface Go 4 that will feature the same hardware as its business-focused sibling.

The Surface Go 4 has a 10.5-inch IPS display, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 64-256GB UFS storage and the Intel Processor N200 chip. It also has a 1080p FullHD front-facing camera with Windows Hello, stereo speakers, dual far-field studio mics, and more. Commercial customers can purchase the Surface Go 4 starting at $579. The price of the upcoming consumer version is currently unknown.