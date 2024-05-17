Surface Go 4 gets new firmware with Wi-Fi improvements ahead of rumored consumer launch

Microsoft has rolled out a new firmware for the fourth-generation Surface Go, a small Windows tablet that debuted in September 2023. The main highlight of the release is Wi-Fi improvements, namely security patches and connectivity fixes during device reset.
What is new in the May 2024 firmware update for Surface Go 4?
Improvements and fixes:
- Addresses Wi-Fi related security issues and connection stability during Reset/Recovery.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth
|Intel - net - 23.30.0.6
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Go 4
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Update Size
|651 MB (manual installation only)
|Known issues
|The update does not contain any known bugs
|Device supported until
|September 21, 2029
You can download the latest firmware update for your Surface Go 4 from Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, go to the official Surface support website and download a manual installation package.
So far, the Surface Go 4 has only been available to commercial customers. Unlike the three previous generations of Microsoft's 10.5-inch Windows tablets, which were also offered to "regular consumers." However, that may change soon. Rumors say that Microsoft is getting ready to launch a consumer version of the Surface Go 4 that will feature the same hardware as its business-focused sibling.
The Surface Go 4 has a 10.5-inch IPS display, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 64-256GB UFS storage and the Intel Processor N200 chip. It also has a 1080p FullHD front-facing camera with Windows Hello, stereo speakers, dual far-field studio mics, and more. Commercial customers can purchase the Surface Go 4 starting at $579. The price of the upcoming consumer version is currently unknown.
