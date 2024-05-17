1TB and 2TB SanDisk SSD Plus M.2 NVMe SSDs are currently selling at their lowest price

If you want to upgrade your storage solution, you might want to consider the SanDisk SSD Plus M.2 NMVe Internal Solid-state Drive. Currently, its 1TB and 2TB variations are selling at their lowest prices on Amazon US so, grab one for yourself today.

The SSD Plus offers speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with PCIe Gen 3.0, supposedly making it up to five times faster than SATA drives. When it comes to your drive health, the Western Digital Dashboard allows you to access health reports directly to ensure optimal condition of your SSD.

Furthermore, a one-screw application, compatible with a variety of desktops and laptops with a PCIe Gen M.2 2280 slot, simplifies the installation of the SSD.

Find the specifications of the SSD Plus below:

Form Factor M.2 2280 Connector M.2 Compatibility Windows 10+ Sequential Read Performance 3200MB/s Interface PCIe Gen 3 Warranty 3-Year Limited Warranty Dimensions (L x W x H) 3.15" x 0.866" x 0.094" Weight 0.012lbs

1TB SanDisk SSD Plus M.2 NVMe SSD (PCIE Gen 3.0, Up to 3,200 MB/s - Internal Solid State Drive - SDSSDA3N-1T00-G26): $67.99 (Amazon US)

2TB SanDisk SSD Plus M.2 NVMe SSD (PCIE Gen 3.0, Up to 3,200 MB/s - Internal Solid State Drive - SDSSDA3N-2T00-G26): $119.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

