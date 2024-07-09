The Concord PC hardware specs have been revealed for the game's two upcoming beta weekends

Sony launched Helldivers 2 for the PS5 and PC platforms earlier this year, and it turned into a surprise hit game. Now Sony is hoping lighting strikes twice with its upcoming 5v5 shooter Concord, which will also launch for the PS5 and PC platforms in late August.

Before the game's official launch, Sony and developer Firewalk Studios will hold two beta weekends for Concord. Today, the game's PC hardware recommendations were revealed on the Concord X account.

Here's what your PC will need to have inside its rig to run four different graphical levels for the game during the beta periods:

Minimum (1080p, 60 fps, low graphics preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 8GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, medium graphics preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Performance (1440p, 60 fps, high graphics preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Ultra (4K, 60 fps, ultra graphics preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

As you see above, your PC will definitely need to have some major hardware to run the game at the highest resolutions and at the fastest frame rate. The good news is that these PC specs are not final and could change when the full game launches. You will; also need

People who preorder the game on the PS5 and PC can play in the Early Access beta test from July 12 - 14. Everyone else who has a PS5 or PC can check out the Concord Open Beta test one weekend later, from July 18 - 21. You will also need a free PlayStation Account to take part in these beta tests. The full game officially launches on August 23.