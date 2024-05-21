The FROM YOUR EYES team is the winner of Microsoft's 2024 Imagine Cup student competition

For the past several months, Microsoft has been in the middle of hosting and judging the many teams who entered the 2024 edition of its Imagine Cup student competition. Today, during Build 2024, the company announced in a blog post that the Turkey-based team FROM YOUR EYES was named the grand prize winner for this year's Imagine Cup.

For this year's competition, the student teams were asked to create applications that best used Microsoft's AI tools. Here's how the winning team accomplished that, according to the blog:

Using GPT-4 and their own image recognition technology, FROM YOUR EYES has built a mobile application and API, which offer real-time visual explanations to users with a vision disability. The mobile application enables users to design their own AI assistant to obtain descriptions of photos, videos, or other visual documents – and works with smart glasses and watches to describe aspects of the users’ environment.

Zülal Tannur, the founder and CEO of FROM YOUR EYES, came up with the idea because of her vision disability, which cost Tannur her sign at the age of 10. She decided to help create an application that offered her features that other software apps did not have. The post added:

Through rigorous development, they have trained their own custom AI model with over 15 million images, achieving an impressive accuracy rate of 98.03% and an image processing speed of 15 milliseconds, which is about four times faster than the world standard. Azure Cosmos DB and Blog Storage give users quick access and upload capabilities, and output is sent to GPT-4 for Natural Language Processing.

FROM YOUR EYES will get a $100,000 grand prize, plus a personal mentoring session with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, for winning the 2024 Imagine Cup. Two other runners-up teams, JRE and PlanRoadmap, will each receive a $50,000 cash prize for their entries.