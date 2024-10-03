The Microsoft Feed will be removed across Microsoft 365 next month

Microsoft attempted to capitalize on the social media trend using enterprise content with Microsoft Feed. Leveraging the power of Microsoft Graph, Microsoft Feed displayed content and activity from across Microsoft 365. This allowed users to discover content relevant to them, such as updates to recently worked documents and links shared in Teams chats.

However, Microsoft recently announced that Microsoft Feed will be removed from the entire Microsoft 365 suite starting November 1, 2024. This deprecation is part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to streamline and enhance user experiences. After November 1st, Microsoft Feed will no longer be available in the following apps and services:

Feed in Microsoft 365 (previously Office.com)

Feed in Microsoft Edge

Feed in Outlook Mobile

Feed in Microsoft 365 Mobile

Feed in Microsoft 365 Windows app

Microsoft recommends that users utilize the "Recommended" files section on the Microsoft 365 Home page as an alternative to Feed. They have integrated all the essential features of Feed into this section.

While Microsoft Feed may be going away, users can still find relevant content through the "Recommended" files section. The Recommended section in Microsoft 365 will enable you to know about activity you may want to be aware of. For example, it will display the recent files you've recently shared, files that have recently had significant changes from others, or that a close collaborator of yours has made a lot changes to.

This change reflects Microsoft's commitment to continually improving and refining its product offerings for an optimal user experience. However, the short timeline for this transition, with the removal effective November 1st, 2024, may raise concerns among enterprise users who rely on Microsoft Feed for their daily workflows. To ensure a smoother transition and minimize potential disruptions, Microsoft should consider providing additional time for users to adjust to such changes in the future.

Source: Microsoft