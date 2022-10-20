Microsoft gives us a first look at the new Microsoft 365 app

At its annual Ignite 2022 event, Microsoft announced a plethora of new features for Microsoft 365 users. But what apparently turned out to be the most exciting among consumers was the new Microsoft 365 app designed to replace the current Office application. Days after announcing, Microsoft has finally given us the first look at it.

The Microsoft 365 YouTube channel has posted a video showing some of the key features of the app. Besides showing its new look and a new icon, the video talks about how it can be a hub for all your documents, presentations, and files across all your apps, including third-party content. The video is 55 seconds long, so not everything is covered. But it highlights a good set of features. These include the following:

The ability to search and find files shared by specific people.

Creating new content with the help of pre-designed templates.

All the Microsoft apps, third-party apps, and your company apps can be found.

The Feed helps you prepare for your upcoming meetings, see updates from people you follow, and much more.

Personalized recommendation powered by Microsoft Graph.

Quick access to all your recent files.

Interestingly enough, the Office app on Google Play Store has now been renamed to "Office (Microsoft 365). As of yet, it does not offer all the new functionalities highlighted in the video.

During the announcement, Microsoft said Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app "in the coming months." The software giant has not provided details on when it will arrive for the general public.