New Call of Duty Black Ops 6 trailers include some new Zombies footage

Today, Activision is holding its Call of Duty NEXT event in Washington, DC and streaming it worldwide. As part of the event, it's released some new trailers showing off more of the content in the upcoming game Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The biggest reveal trailer is for the Liberty Falls map, which will be one of two launch maps for the game's Zombies mode. Players will take down some new zombie variants in the fictional West Virginia small town. The trailer shows that in addition to your "normal" human undead enemies, you will see some spider-like creatures that attack in large groups, and we get a glimpse of what looks like a huge three-headed dog.

Another new trailer shows off a new map coming to the free-to-play game Call of Duty: Warzone. The map is called Area 99, and it has been described as the "origin" of one of the most famous Call of Duty multiplayer maps ever, Nuketown. Area 99 is an abandoned town created in the game's lore to help with nuclear testing and will have 10 different points of interest.

Finally, there's a new trailer promoting the upcoming multiplayer beta of Black Ops 6. The trailer shows that the beta will include six of the 16 multiplayer maps that will be included in the final version of the game. PC players can check out the beta's hardware recommendations ahead of time.

The Early Access multiplayer beta test will begin on August 30 for people who have either pre-ordered the game or signed up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It runs through September 4 and will be followed by the Open Multiplayer Beta, which starts on September 6 and runs through September 9.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will officially launch on October 25 for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, the PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation 5. PC and Xbox players can also play the full game with an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription as a Day One launch.