The new Ara: History Untold video dev diary talks about its latest tech alpha

We are just a number of weeks away from the public release of Ara: History Untold from developer Oxide Games. This week, the team posted its latest video developer diary on YouTube, which takes a different tone by going over the results of the game's technical alpha test.

The dev diary, hosted once again by Steven Bell, has as his guest none other than Oxide Games President Marc Meyer. He stated that the team is working hard to finish Ara for its launch date. He stated:

It's been a hugely exciting time. You know, we're running through fixing bugs. Pulling everything together, getting everything in prime shape for shipping. It's such an exciting time to be working on a game. All the fun stuff right before the big moment when it all launches.

Meyer talked about the just-completed third technical alpha test for the game. The goal for Oxide was to get as many outside players to check out the alpha as possible, and also have the game played on as many different PC rigs as well. Meyer stated that near the end of the alpha test, Oxide opened up Ara's multiplayer features to the test players. Overall he said they were pleased with the amount of feedback they got from players. Meyer also stated that during the test, Julius Caesar was the most popular leader among the players.

Meyer also confirmed that after Ara is released, it will continue to run its Insider Program for testing updates with the game with members of the program. You can learn more about it and sign up to participate at the game's official Steam site.

Ara: History Untold is currently scheduled to be published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios division on September 24. It will also be available to play for members of Microsoft's PC Game Pass program for no additional cost.