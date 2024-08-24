The new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies cinematic teaser tells the story of Liberty Falls

As we await the release of the beta for Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on August 30, the Microsoft-owned company has posted a new cinematic teaser trailer for the Zombies portion of the first-person shooter.

In the trailer, we see what looks like a perfect day with a husband, wife, and son out in the woods. We won't spoil things much, but the trailer does show that things get very nasty very quickly, and it all leads into the backstory for Liberty Falls, West Virginia, a small town that, in the year 1991, is going to have to deal with an outbreak of the undead.

Activision previously stated the Zombies section of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will see the return of round-based gameplay. Besides Liberty Falls, there will also be a second Zombies map that will be set in the fictional Pacific Ocean location of Terminus Island. Earlier this week, Activision showed off part of a campaign single-player map for Black Ops 6 as part of Gamescom 2024.

The next big event for fans of the game series is Call of Duty: NEXT which will stream on the game's YouTube and Twitch channels starting on Wednesday, August 28 at noon Eastern time (9 am Pacific time). Among other things, the streaming event will offer a lot more info on the Liberty Falls Zombie maps.

Just two days later, on August 30, people who preorder the game, or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, will be able to check out the Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta. The Open Beta for the game will launch for everyone else on September 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will officially launch on October 25 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.