Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 final PC specs revealed along with preload times and a new trailer

With the release of Activision's latest first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, just 10 days away, the Microsoft-owned company has revealed the final PC hardware requirements for the game, along with its PC-specific features. There's also a PC-specific trailer for the game. Beenox was the main developer of the PC version.

Here are the PC specs your gaming rig will need to run the game in its three graphical levels, as revealed on the official Call of Duty blog:

Minimum OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 8 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580

Video Memory: 2 GB

Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

Internet: Broadband Internet connection Recommended OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

RAM: 12 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060

Video Memory: 8 GB

Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

Internet: Broadband Internet connection Competitive / 4K Ultra Specifications OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K

RAM: 16 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070

Video Memory: 10 GB

Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Activision says the PC version will need the following GPU driver versions for the game's launch:

AMD: 24.8.1

NVIDIA: 560.70

INTEL: 32.0.101.5972

Activision is also supporting several AMD-specific GPU features, including AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1, FSR Frame Generation, and FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening.

Gamers who preorder Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the PC can start preloading the game on October 21 via Steam, Battle.Net, and the Microsoft Store. The game will launch at midnight on October 25, Eastern time (9 pm Pacific time on October 24).

The game will also be released on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. It will be a Day One release for PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. It will be playable via the cloud on Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW.