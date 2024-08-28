The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta PC hardware specs have been revealed

Activision will launch the multiplayer beta test for its latest FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on August 30. If you are playing the beta on your gaming PC rig, Activision has also revealed the minimal and recommended hardware specs you will need to run the games.

The Call of Duty blog has posted that info, and thankfully the specs are on the fairly tame side:

Minimum Specifications: OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 12 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750

Video Memory: 3 GB

Storage Space: SSD Required

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Recommended Specifications: Recommended specs to run at 60 FPS in most situations with all options set to high OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

RAM: 16 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Video Memory: 8 GB

Storage Space: SSD Required

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Recommended Drivers for AMD/NVIDIA: AMD: 24.8.1

NVIDIA: 560.70

INTEL: 32.0.101.5768

Keep in mind these specs could change slightly for the full Black Ops 6 release.

The blog post also has the download file sizes for the beta test for all of the game's platforms

Call of Duty and Season 5 Reloaded Update Installed Without Call of Duty Installed PS5 34GB 80GB PS4 15GB 67GB Xbox Series X|S 35GB 75GB Xbox One 17GB 52GB Battle.Net 32GB 74GB Steam 32GB 66GB Microsoft Store 29GB 68GB

Activision has already announced plans to cut down the file size for Black Ops 6 compared to older games in the series.

The Early Access multiplayer beta test will begin on August 30 for people who have either pre-ordered the game or signed up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It runs through September 4 and will be followed by the Open Multiplayer Beta, which starts on September 6 and runs through September 9.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will officially launch on October 25 for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, the PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation 5. PC and Xbox players can also play the full game with an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription as a Day One launch.