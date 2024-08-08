The original Doom and Doom II are getting newly enhanced versions from id Software

It seems Bethesda and id Software have a surprise planned for Doom fans later today during the QuakeCon 2024 opening keynote presentation. Ahead of the event, a Steam store page has gone live for a brand-new package containing the classic Doom and its sequel, as well as a whole lot of extra content that amounts to 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps.

"Developed by id Software, and originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered and popularized the first-person shooter, setting a standard for all FPS games," the newly converted Steam store page for DOOM + DOOM II reads. The critically acclaimed sequel, DOOM II, followed in 1994. Now the definitive, freshly enhanced versions of DOOM + DOOM II are available as a combined product."

Instead of jumping between the multiple store pages and versions of Doom and Doom II like before, this combined package lets fans experience the iconic shooters from a single place. Here's everything that's included:

DOOM

DOOM II

TNT: Evilution

The Plutonia Experiment

Master Levels for DOOM II

No Rest for the Living

Sigil

Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)

A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 25 maps

Other enhancements include in-game publishing and browsing support for community-created mods for the original versions, deathmatch and co-op support for up to 16 players, a choice between original MIDI and IDKFA soundtrack versions, 4K resolution support, eight more languages, and more.

It's unclear yet if all previous owners of Doom and Doom II will receive the package as a free upgrade. Pricing has not yet been shown on the store page either.

The new DOOM + DOOM II pack on Steam is not purchasable just yet. We expect the store page to go live officially once the announcement hits during QuakeCon's opening showcase later today. It doesn’t seem to be Steam-exclusive, either. The DRM-free GOG store's Doom store pages are currently missing, too, hinting at the imminant arrival of the new version.