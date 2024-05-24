Doom: The Dark Ages will reportedly be announced at Xbox Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase of Microsoft is only a few weeks away and leaks are already starting to roll out with claims about what could appear at the highly anticipated presentation. A fresh reports states that a brand-new Doom game is incoming, and it may be a prequel to the modern titles.

Prolific leaker Tom Henderson from Insider-Gaming is the source of this latest report. Per Henderson, Doom: The Dark Ages will be the name of this upcoming entry, and it will be set in a "medieval inspired doom world".

Reports of a new Doom first appeared in 2023, when leaked documents from FTC v. Microsoft court battle revealed several upcoming projects that were being planned by Bethesda and its studios. Alongside projects like remasters for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3, the documents revealed that a new Doom game named "Year Zero" was in development at id Software in 2020. Insider-Gaming understands that Doom: The Dark Ages has been in development for the last four years, matching the timeline.

According to today's report, Year Zero is what has turned into Doom: The Dark Ages. If the medieval setting is accurate, the upcoming game could be a prequel experience to 2016's Doom and 2020's Doom Eternal, telling the Doom Slayer's story regarding his original run-in with demons and angels. We will have to see what kind of weaponry will the slayer be using for his demon exterminating plans.

Moreover, In separate reports from May, both The Verge and Eurogamer also mentioned the return of the Doom franchise to Xbox soon.

As always though, take any reports and leaks with a grain of salt until official information appears out of Microsoft or id Software. The Xbox Games Showcase is kicking off on June 9 with new games being shown off from Xbox, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard studios.