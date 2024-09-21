The remaining Homeworld 3 Year One DLC packs and free updates will all launch in November

Before Blackbird Interactive launched its space-based RTS sequel Homeworld 3 in May, it revealed plans for its post-launch Year One content update. So far, it has only released one major free content update and one paid DLC pack that added a new playable faction to its War Games mode.

This week, Blackbird announced an update to their Year One content update schedule, which will group all of the planned paid and free content updates in one big release in November. That includes a paid DLC pack and a free content update that was originally planned to come out in 2025.

In a post on the game's Steam page, Blackbird stated:

With the changes we’re making, we want to assure those of you who purchased the Year One Pass that you will be getting everything we’ve previously promised. Additionally, we've made modifications to our plans to include elements requested by the community.

The post said that some of those community-requested changes will be for Homeworld 3's Skirmish mode. One of them is the addition of Hyperspace Jumping, which will give players a way to quickly enter a battle, or to also make a quick getaway if things don't go their way.

The post states that each ship class will be able to research and unlock that hyperspace ability. You can also defend against this kind of move by your enemies by researching Hyperspace Inhibitor features that can block hyperspace jumps. Blackbird will also be making changes to the game's research and resource-collecting features.

The free content that will be included in the big update will include 40 Artifacts and nine Challenges for the War Games mode. The paid DLC packs will include two new factions for War Games, Taiidan and Somtaaw. Each faction will include two new fleets, new ships, and more content.

Blackbird did not offer a specific date in November for when these updates and DLC packs will be released.