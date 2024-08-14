Homeworld 3 will release its first paid DLC on August 15 with the Kalan Raiders Fleet Pack

Homeworld 3, the long-awaited third game in the space-based RTS game series, finally launched in May after delays that pushed its release date back by over a year past its original launch time period. Before the release, developer Blackbird Interactive revealed a plan for at least a year of post-launch content updates.

Today, Blackbird announced details of its first paid DLC drop, which will launch with the game's 1.2 update on August 15. In a post on its Steam page, it shows that the paid DLC will be the Kalan Raiders Fleet Pack. The Kalan Raiders were a non-playable part of Homeworld 3's campaign, but now its ships will be playable in two separate fleets for its War Games mode.

Here's the description of the two new fleets:

The Raider Fleet has extensively raided Hiigaran space, resulting in a mix of Hiigaran and Kalan ships to make up its tactical forces. This fleet will power ahead to be a formidable force for the enemies you take on. The Capture Fleet specializes in capturing enemy units. You’ll see a mix of Incarnate and Kalan vessels making up this fleet.

In addition to the ships from the Kalan Raiders faction, the update will add three more ships (Swarm Fighter, Mine Launcher Corvette, and Capture Frigate), along with 11 new challenges and 40 Artifacts to the War Games mode that are linked to the Kalan Raiders faction.

The paid DLC will be launched as a stand-alone package, but a price has yet to be revealed. It will also be included in the game's Year One pass, which costs $19.99 and will include access to two more paid DLC packs, which will include even more new fleets and ship factions for the War Games mode. The 1.2 patch is already available in a Beta preview release on Steam, as well as on the Epic Games Store.