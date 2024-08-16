The Star Wars Outlaws PC hardware specs have been revealed with some beefy requirements

With Star Wars Outlaws only a few days away from its official launch, developer Massive and publisher Ubisoft have now revealed the PC hardware requirements for that version of the game.

In a post on the game's official website, Ubisoft listed the major graphics features that will be supported for Star Wars Outlaws:

Ray-traced global illumination, reflections, and shadows

NVIDIA RTX dynamic illumination (RTXDI) Support

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 support (ray reconstruction, Frame Generation, Super Resolution)

Intel XESS 1.3 and AMD FSR 3.0 (upscaling and frame generation) support

In-depth customization options

Uncapped frame rate

21:9 Cinematic Display Mode

Multi-monitor and ultrawide support

You can see some of those PC features in action in this new trailer for Star Wars Outlaws.

As far as the PC hardware requirements, it looks like the game will need some beefy PC hardware to run on the higher recommendations.

Minimum Visual settings: 1080p/30 FPS/Low preset with upscaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON)

CPU: INTEL CORE i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB Recommended Visual settings: 1080p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB

CPU: INTEL CORE i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB Enthusiast Visual settings: 1440p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

CPU: INTEL CORE i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB Ultra Visual settings: 4K/60 FPS/Ultra preset with upscaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB

CPU: INTEL CORE i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on August 30, or you can play the game early on August 27 if you sign up for a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription or with a pre-order for the Gold or Ultimate Edition.