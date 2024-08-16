The Star Wars Outlaws PC hardware specs have been revealed with some beefy requirements

With Star Wars Outlaws only a few days away from its official launch, developer Massive and publisher Ubisoft have now revealed the PC hardware requirements for that version of the game.
In a post on the game's official website, Ubisoft listed the major graphics features that will be supported for Star Wars Outlaws:
- Ray-traced global illumination, reflections, and shadows
- NVIDIA RTX dynamic illumination (RTXDI) Support
- NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 support (ray reconstruction, Frame Generation, Super Resolution)
- Intel XESS 1.3 and AMD FSR 3.0 (upscaling and frame generation) support
- In-depth customization options
- Uncapped frame rate
- 21:9 Cinematic Display Mode
- Multi-monitor and ultrawide support
You can see some of those PC features in action in this new trailer for Star Wars Outlaws.
As far as the PC hardware requirements, it looks like the game will need some beefy PC hardware to run on the higher recommendations.
Minimum
- Visual settings: 1080p/30 FPS/Low preset with upscaler set to quality
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON)
- CPU: INTEL CORE i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
- OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
- SSD Storage: 65GB
Recommended
- Visual settings: 1080p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB
- CPU: INTEL CORE i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
- OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
- SSD Storage: 65GB
Enthusiast
- Visual settings: 1440p/60 FPS/High preset with upscaler set to quality
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB
- CPU: INTEL CORE i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
- OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
- SSD Storage: 65GB
Ultra
- Visual settings: 4K/60 FPS/Ultra preset with upscaler set to quality
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB
- CPU: INTEL CORE i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)
- OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
- SSD Storage: 65GB
Star Wars Outlaws will launch on August 30, or you can play the game early on August 27 if you sign up for a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription or with a pre-order for the Gold or Ultimate Edition.
0 Comments - Add comment