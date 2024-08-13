This bang-for-buck Smart Band 9 fitness tracker from Xiaomi goes global on August 16

Xiaomi launched the next iteration of its Smart Band, the Smart Band 9, in China last month, alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip. It was speculated that the Chinese OEM could launch the Smart Band 9 in the global market. According to a fresh report, it seems like the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 will indeed hit the international market as soon as this week.

According to a report by Android Planet, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 was quietly listed on its Dutch website, revealing an August 16 launch date. Xiaomi listed the Smart Band 9 on the website with a price tag of €39.99 (roughly $44), which is almost similar to the Smart Band 8's launch price. Xiaomi has also listed the Smart Band 9 on its UK website for a price tag of £34.99.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 features an updated design compared to its predecessor and four color options: Arctic Blue, Glacier Silver, Midnight Black, and Mystic Rose. The fitness tracker boasts an elongated 1.62-inch OLED display with a 490x192 pixel resolution.

The display is said to achieve a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, which is twice that of the Smart Band 8. The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is listed as 16% more accurate than previous smart bands in tracking fitness and health metrics. It has all the necessary sensors, including heart rate, sleep tracking, and a SpO2 sensor.

There are a total of 150 different fitness modes. The battery on the Smart Band 9 is 233mAh, which is greater than the 190mAh battery in the previous model. However, the weight remains the same at 27 grams.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 can last up to 21 days with Always On Display (AOD) turned off and 9 days with AOD turned on. It has Bluetooth 5.4 and a water resistance rating of 50m. There is also a linear vibration motor with 20 vibration modes.