Sony launches PlayStation-themed fitness tracker to celebrate its 10th anniversary in China

image via Weibo

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the PlayStation brand's launch in China, Sony has launched a PlayStation-themed fitness tracker. The fitness tracker is a customized version of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, that is painted in PlayStation colors. PlayStation's official Weibo (Chinese version of Twitter) also shared the information and shared this news along with images of the special edition Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro.

The picture showcases that the fitness tracker, along with the standard black strap, also comes with a PlayStation-themed blue color strap. The strap is adorned with the iconic PlayStation symbols—cross, triangle, square, and circle—representing the four key buttons of the PlayStation controller. The PS logo is prominently featured at the bottom of the strap. Additionally, the box contains a charging cable, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro device, and a 10th anniversary commemorative card.

In the official post (via ITHome), PlayStation China said, "The limited edition sports bracelet for the 10th anniversary of PlayStation China is now available! We have cleverly integrated the classic PlayStation corner, round, fork, and square elements into this latest Xiaomi bracelet, adding more possibilities to your trendy outfits!"

As for the rest of the device, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro features a 1.74-inch OLED display surrounded by an aluminum frame and offers 5ATM water resistance. The battery on the device is claimed to last 21 days, and the device is 10.8mm thick and weighs 24.5 grams. The Xiaomi Smart Band Pro 9 is available in three colors—Black, Silver, and Pink Gold.

The fitness trackers offer a host of health-tracking features including, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and period tracking. It also supports over 150 sports modes and comes with GPS tracking. The PlayStation-themed Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro starts at 399 Yuan (roughly $55).