TikTok starts testing 60-minute videos when others are going after short form

TikTok is testing the waters to find out if its audience would watch long-form content. The social media platform is experimenting with the ability to upload 60-minute videos and confirmed to TechCrunch that the new upload limit is currently being tested with some users in select markets.

The new upload limit was previously spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who posted a screenshot of the notification on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "Upload videos up to 60 minutes long! Make sure your app is up-to-date, then try uploading from your app or desktop on tiktok.com," the screenshot reads.

There is no word on the launch date of TikTok's hour-long video format. The company told TechCrunch that it doesn't have immediate plans to roll out the feature widely.

However, its arrival will mark a major shift for the social video app, which started its journey in 2016 with 15-second video clips. TikTok's success pushed major players, including Meta's Instagram and Google's YouTube, to step into the game and launch their versions of short video format.

It's a work in progress for TikTok. The company has previously allowed some creators to upload videos up to 30 minutes long. It's pushing the limit even further to address feedback from creators who want to make long-form content such as cooking demos, comedic sketches, beauty tutorials, and more.

Apart from increasing the upload limit, TikTok has previously tested a horizontal full-screen mode and video scrubbing thumbnails, the publication reports.

Bringing long-form videos to its platform might also make TikTok stand against YouTube, with hopes to attract creators. Streaming platforms such as Apple TV+ sometimes stream the first episode of their TV shows on YouTube for free. Peacock tried the same with one of its series on TikTok, but the episode was broken down into five parts.