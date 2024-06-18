Get this 27-inch LG QHD OLED gaming PC monitor for its lowest price of $596.99 at Amazon

LG makes some of the best OLED gaming PC monitors you can buy. Lately we have also seen many of them get big discounts. That's certainly the case with one of its 27-inch OLED monitors, which you can get right now for over $400 off its normal MSRP.

At the moment, the 27-inch LG Ultragear OLED QHD gaming PC monitor is priced at $596.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price this monitor has had and it's also $403 off its $999.99 MSRP.

The QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution OLED display on this LG monitor means you get a superior visual experience when playing games or watching videos. It includes a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and support for HDR with a DCI-P3 98.5% color spectrum. It also has an anti-glare feature that keeps outside light from distracting your gameplay.

For PC gaming, you will experience smoother graphics in motion with its 240Hz refresh rate and its 0.03ms (GtG) response time. It also supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, so you will experience little to no graphics tearing on the screen.

The design of the monitor includes a nearly borderless display so you will be able to save some desk space. The stand on the monitor allows you to orient the display in a number of ways. You can adjust its height, its tilt angle, or you can swivel it if need be to have the best view for your eyes. You can even pivot the display to show content in portrait mode, so you can do less scrolling on the screen when reading content from a document or web site.

The monitor also supports DTS Headphone:X2 for a better audio experience while playing games. The ports on the back of the display include two USB downstream ports, a USB upstream port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 1.4 DisplayPort, and an optical digital audio out port.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.