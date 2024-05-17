Microsoft Rewards adds new features, including Streak Restore and Protection

Over the past several months, loyal members of the Microsoft Rewards program have been complaining about issues with the service, including eliminating some daily rewards and making some of the reward goals harder to reach.

This week. Microsoft announced some official news on the service via its Bing Blog. This time, the news seems to be on the good side, as the company has put in two new features designed to keep reward streaks going even if a user misses a day or has to take some time off.

In case you are not familiar with Microsoft Rewards, it lets people earn points by filling out surveys, finding content via the Bing search engine, playing Xbox games, and shopping in the Microsoft Store. Those points can be turned into eGift cards for a variety of companies, along with entries into sweepstakes, or even charitable contributions.

This week, Microsoft announced a new feature called Streak Restore. Microsoft Rewards members can typically earn more points every day they use the service but before now if they missed one day, the extra points streak was gone.

That's ending with this new feature. Microsoft says:

With Streak Restore, eligible users who accidentally miss a day can restore their streak once every 60 days. If you have more than a 100-day streak, you can restore it once a month. Just visit rewards.microsoft.com/support, fill the form by selecting "Earning points" as the main category and "Broken Streak" as the subcategory.

What about if you go on an extended vacation and can't do the Microsoft Rewards quests and surveys every day? The new Streak Vacation option is now in place. Microsoft says:

Just toggle it on in advance to protect your streak so you don't lose it! You receive up to 14 days per calendar year of streak protection. If you complete your streak while streak protection is turned on, it will not count against your quota of days.

The service now also offers three free months of the Super Duolingo language learning app if members search on Bing with the Edge browser for three days. Microsoft Rewards was also recently expanded to Morocco and Israel. It's now available in over 230 countries and regions,