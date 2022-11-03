Twitter abandons Chirp developer conference

Amid its recent takeover by Elon Musk, changes to its services, and the departure of several executives, Twitter has called off the Chirp developer conference.

There are currently no details about the cancelation of the event aside from a simple tweet from the Twitter Dev handle that read:

We’re currently hard at work to make Twitter better for everyone, including developers! We’ve decided to cancel the #Chirp developer conference while we build some things that we’re excited to share with you soon.

Since 2015, Chirp was set to be Twitter's first developer event. However, the announcement from the social-networking giant has made it clear that it will be abandoning its plan for the conference’s return. People from the media had already received invitations to register for Chirp just two weeks ago.

Through the Chirp developer conference, the micro-blogging platform brings together developers and members of the Twitter team to discuss recent initiatives, share insights, and find solutions to key technical problems. In short, it’s an effort to enhance the company’s bonds with the developer community, at large.

Despite this development, Twitter said that it will still announce the winners of its Chirp Developer Challenge soon.

Source: Twitter Dev