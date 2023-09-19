Assassin's Creed Mirage PC system requirements announced; DLSS and FSR not supported

Back in September of last year, Ubisoft announced it is taking Assassin's Creed back to its roots with the next entry in the franchise. Today, the company has revealed the PC features and system requirements for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage.

According to the official blog post, Mirage won't require too beefy of a system to run. For 1440p at High settings, Ubisoft recommends at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. To run the game at 4K Ultra, a GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6900 XT is advised.

In terms of graphic technologies, Mirage on PC will include ultrawide monitor support, HDR, and uncapped framerates. One notable inclusion is XeSS Super Sampling, Intel's AI-powered upscaling solution. Ubisoft has partnered with Intel for Mirage so that XeSS will be the only upscaling tech supported at launch.

Competing options like NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR are not mentioned, which means the game doesn't support them. While DLSS and FSR could still be added later, Ubisoft's silence implies XeSS will be the sole upscaling option for now.

1080p, Low Preset, 30 FPS CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Intel Arc A380 6GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

RAM: 8GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB 1080p, Hight Preset, 60 FPS CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Intel Arc A750 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB 1440p (2K), Hight Preset, 60 FPS CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB 2160p (4K), Ultra Preset, 60 FPS CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set in 9th-century Baghdad and returns to the stealth-focused roots of earlier franchise entries.

In August, Ubisoft moved a release date forward for Mirage. The game launches on October 5 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. You can pre-order the Standard or Deluxe Edition for $49.99 and $59.99, respectively.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.