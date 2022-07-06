Ubisoft unveils The Division Resurgence for iOS and Android

Massive Entertainment's popular RPG shooter, The Division, is leaping over to a new platform soon: mobile. Titled The Division Resurgence, Ubisoft today announced the game as a free-to-play entry that's coming to Android and iOS. Watch the in-engine trailer above.

Like in the main series, players are back to being an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, but this time, their role will be in the first wave sent to New York City following the virus outbreak. According to Ubisoft, this will be an AAA experience featuring a fresh storyline that's cannon with the overarching plot of the main series.

While deeper details about the game will come later, it was revealed today that there will be a full open world to explore both solo and in co-op while completing various PvE activities. The series' character skill specializations, looting, crafting, and other gameplay systems are making a return too. Being a free-to-play game, this area may be where the main monetization systems come into play.

"Our objective in bringing The Division universe to mobile, is to enable more people worldwide to enjoy this open world experience whenever and wherever they want," says Ubisoft regarding the targeted platforms. "We feel very lucky that the mobile market has evolved to the point where we can develop such an ambitious game."

Ubisoft has not yet provided a release window for The Division Resurgence, but a closed alpha session is slated to kick off soon across Android and iOS. Head here for instructions on how to get an invite.