Windows Subsystem for Android July update adds AV1 support, updated Settings, and more

Microsoft has released today a new update to its Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to Windows Insiders on all channels. The update, version 2205.40000.14.0, brings a ton of new features like AV1 codec support, updated Settings app, and more. You can find the full release notes of this new July update below:

What’s News Advanced Networking We’ve made a huge change to networking! We’re now introducing advanced networking, which enables app access to local network devices for ARM computers, allowing apps to take advantage of this functionality. We’ve also enabled IPv6 and VPN connectivity, enhancing the networking functionalities of the subsystem. Settings App Update We’ve updated the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app to now account for advanced networking. This means the IP address has been removed from the Developer section in the Settings app as the subsystem no longer has a different IP from your computer. Full Changelog Enabled Advanced Networking functionality, including app access to local network devices for ARM

VM IP address removed from Settings app. With Advanced Networking, now the IP address of the VM is the same as the host/computer IP.

Fixes for non-resizable app content on maximize or resizing

Fixes for scrolling with mouse and trackpad in apps

Android May Kernel patches

Android windows marked secure can no longer be screenshotted

Improve web browser launching

Enable doze and app standby while charging for improved power saving

ADB debug prompts redirected to Windows for improved security

Updated to Chromium WebView 101

Fixes for graphics including app flickering and graphics corruption

Fixes for video playback

AV1 Codec support

Enabled IPv6 and VPN Connectivity

Increased the performance and reliability connecting to virtual WIFI in the container

Video playback apps can now prevent the screen from turning off in Windows

Sadly though, the new update is U.S. only for now. Here are the known issues in this new WSA version 2205.40000.14.0 update:

Some VPNs may not work with Advanced Networking. If you use a VPN and find Android apps do not have network connectivity, please disable Advanced Networking in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

You can find the official blog post here.