More affordable Copilot+ PCs are coming next month

Microsoft, Qualcomm, and other partners launched the first Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X processors in June. Although there are already plenty of solid discounts on first models, those computers remain $1,000+ devices, which puts them out of reach for many customers (the Surface Pro 11 starts at $999). The good news is that more affordable models are coming as soon as September 2024.

Evan Blass, one of the most reliable sources of leaks, published a slide from Qualcomm that highlights features of the upcoming Copilot+ PCs with a more affordable Snapdragon SKU. The company recently added a new eight-core Snapdragon X Plus SKU to its lineup of ARM processors for Windows, and the upcoming IFA 2024 in Berlin will introduce sub-$1,000 ARM laptops. Therefore, look out for new Copilot+ PCs in different form factors with price tags of down to $800.

Besides having notably fewer cores than more expensive models, buyers who want more affordable Copilot+ PCs will have to compromise graphics performance and CPU clocks. However, they will get the same 45 TOPS NPU for AI tasks, the same solid energy efficiency, support for up to three external displays at 4K 60 Hz, and all the features of Copilot+ PCs, such as Windows Studio Effects, Paint Cocreator, Windows Recall (this one is coming in October for Windows Insiders), and more.

Source: @evleaks on X

It will be interesting to see what other compromises manufacturers will make to bring down the cost of their Copilot+ PCs. Meanwhile, you can save almost $300 on the ASUS Vivobook S 15, which has the top-tier flagship 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip, 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a gorgeous 3K OLED display.

Do you plan to purchase a Copilot+ PC in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments.

