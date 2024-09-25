UltraAV says Kaspersky users were moved over for their own good and they knew it was coming

A couple of days ago, we reported about the automatic migration of Kaspersky U.S. customers over to UltraAV following the former's ban.

The general sentiment from such users seems to be of curiosity and concern with a mix of frustration and we too empathized with that. Following our report, an UltraAV spokesperson reached out to Neowin and issued a statement explaining the procedure of the transition.

UltraAV has explained the motivation behind such a move was nothing but good claiming that it was "intended to minimize the risk that Kaspersky Labs users would be left unprotected for any period of time following their mandatory exit from the market."

The firm has also stated that the move was communicated appropriately with customers via email and in-app notifications as well as via Kaspersky's website.

Here's what UltraAV has stated:

Following the Biden administration’s announcement that it would ban Kaspersky Labs (KL) from selling or updating antivirus software in the United States effective September 29, 2024, the company reached an agreement with Pango Group to automatically transition all U.S. Kaspersky customers to its UltraAV antivirus product. This effort was intended to minimize the risk that KL users would be left unprotected for any period of time following their mandatory exit from the market. KL began communicating this transition to U.S. customers on September 5. All KL users with valid email addresses received direct communications and all users had access to transition notifications in-app, on MyKaspersky account pages, and via Kaspersky Labs' webpages.

Additionally, UltraAV has tried to reassure that it is a competent security solution and a good replacement for Kaspersky. It states:

UltraAV is a mature technology, developed and improved for more than 20 years. It incorporates the latest threat intelligence and leverages advanced techniques including AI and sophisticated heuristics to detect malware. With Ultra AV, users will receive comparable protections to those they had with KL at the same pricing.Beyond traditional antivirus and VPN services, UltraAV will also include Identity theft protections, including transaction monitoring, real-time alerts for signs of fraud, lost wallet protection and $1M identity theft insurance.

UltraAV has also requested users to visit its official website for a comparison chart of the features. It has also reminded that users seeking more information on the transition can visit Ultrasecureav.com/faq or reach out to UltraAV customer support.