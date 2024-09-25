Save big on Razer charging stands for Xbox controllers now at $22.99

We are now in the -ber months, which means Christmas is right around the corner. With interest rates high, inflation not yet totally under control, and layoffs increasing, it's understandable that presents picked from shelves will need to be more affordable. Firmly in this category is the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S, which is now discounted by a huge 43% on Amazon.

With this discount, you can get the Carbon Black model for $22.99, down from $39.99. The Robot White charger is also $23.99, down from $39.99. On the white charger's product page, there are many other colors to choose from, but prices vary.

The Razer wireless charger uses a magnetic contact system that lets you easily mount the controller without worrying about interrupting the charge, as the magnets keep it securely in place. Once you've connected your controller, it should fully charge in under three hours. The stand features overcharge protection to prevent overheating or short-circuiting.

Regarding compatibility, Razer says that its charger works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers, so it should work with whatever controllers you have at home. If for whatever reason it doesn't work, then know that it comes with a 30-day refund/replacement guarantee from Amazon if you want to send it back.

While the stand itself offers wireless charging for your Xbox controller, it is powered by USB. This gives you a choice about where to plug it in: You can connect it to the Xbox, a PC, or any compatible wall plugs.

Another nice convenience with this Razer charger is that it won't cause an inconvenience while your controller is charging. It has been ergonomically engineered for comfortable use with the Xbox dashboard, even while the controller is docked.

