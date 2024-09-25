The Dell Inspiron 5430 All-in-One Desktop is available at a $200 discount

Amazon US is currently offering the Dell Inspiron 5430 All-in-One Desktop at a $200 discount off its original MSRP. The Inspiron 5430 features a 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare Narrow Border AIT Infinity Non-Touch Display, offering clear visuals.

The display is designed to reduce eye strain, featuring Dell ComfortView Plus to limit harmful blue light and a flicker-free panel for more comfortable viewing, making it suitable for long hours of use.

For video calls, the 5MP camera provides clear picture quality with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) that adjusts well in high-contrast lighting. The camera has a tilt feature, adjustable between -5 and 25 degrees, and can be hidden when not in use by pushing it down into the pop-up housing.

It is powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i3 processor 100U, featuring 10MB cache, 6 cores, 8 threads, and speeds of up to 4.7 GHz, along with integrated Intel Graphics. The CPU core is around equivalent to a Ryzen 8300G APU. Furthermore, the system includes 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive for fast storage and single-channel 8GB of DDR4 3200MT/s memory.

For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and has five USB ports, allowing you to connect multiple accessories. The desktop also includes HDMI-in/HDMI-out ports, enabling you to use it as a secondary monitor by connecting it to a separate PC, further enhancing your productivity.

Moreover, the desktop offers an enhanced entertainment experience with its built-in Bluetooth speakers, which can connect to any device even when the PC is not in use. The dual 5W speakers, paired with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, deliver clear sound for an enhanced audio experience.

The stand is designed to optimise workspace, with a dedicated area under the display for storing your keyboard, keeping your desk clutter-free. Additionally, Dell’s 1-Year Onsite Service ensures reliable support if issues arise under the Limited Hardware Warranty. The AIO packs Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021.

Dell Inspiron 5430 All in One Desktop (23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, Intel Core 3-100U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Graphics, Windows 11 Home, Onsite Service - White): $499.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.